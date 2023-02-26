Larry MacDonald returning as Hotel Colorado general manager

Larry MacDonald

Larry MacDonald is set to return to the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs as general manager, a position he held from 2002 to 2008. He will replace Christian Henny, who is leaving to take a managerial position with the Zion Canyon Hot Springs.

According to a Hotel Colorado news release, MacDonald is an industry veteran with more than 40 years’ experience in the hospitality industry.

“Hotel Colorado and Glenwood Springs have played a distinctive part in my career and in my family’s lives,” MacDonald said in the release.

“It’s an exciting time to be involved with this exclusive property. The Melville family (current owners of the hotel) has invested heavily in key infrastructure, guest rooms and meeting space. This has greatly enhanced the overall guest experience and elevated the culinary and special event dynamics within the hotel.”

MacDonald most recently served as executive director of Solstice Senior Living in Washington state. He spent 14 years with Providence Hospitality Partners, including stints as general manager at Four Points by Sheraton in Bellingham, Washington, and The Historic Plains Hotel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in addition to his years at Hotel Colorado.

He has a degree in hospitality and tourism from Washington State University and has held leadership roles in numerous civic and industry associations, including Historic Hotels of the Rockies and the Colorado Hotel Lodging Association. He is scheduled to start April 1.

The Hotel Colorado is celebrating its 130th anniversary in June, and was just named the Top Brass Business of the Year by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association for its accomplishments over the last year in commercial growth, innovation, creativity and community involvement.

“On behalf of the Melville family and the team at Hotel Colorado, we welcome Larry back with open arms,” family spokesperson Craig Melville said in the release. “His experience here and with other historic and luxury properties will help lead us in the next chapter of this magnificent property’s story, which includes continued investment in renovations.

“We also want to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to our previous president, Christian Henny, for his significant contributions and leadership for the past five years.”

The Hotel Colorado is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, is a member of Historic Hotels of America and is nearing completion of an $8 million comprehensive guest room renovation.