Laser show returns to Glenwood Springs’ July 4 celebration

People sit back and enjoy the laser show at the Fourth of July Celebration in Glenwood Springs at Two Rivers Park.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs’ Fourth of July celebration is slated for 4:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday according to the city.

The event takes place at Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road. Festival entry is free and many of the amenities are complimentary.

Returning again for this year’s celebration is a laser show, which begins at 9 p.m. The day also includes many family-friendly activities and live music.

Here is a full schedule of planned events:

4:30 p.m.: Celebration begins

Super fiesta bounce houses

Wood and steel axe throwing

Lawn games

DBA face painting creations

Food and beverage vendors

6 p.m.: Live music begins

6 p.m.: Delta Sonics

7:30 p.m.: A Band Called Alexis

9 p.m.: Laser show