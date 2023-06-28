Laser show returns to Glenwood Springs’ July 4 celebration
Glenwood Springs’ Fourth of July celebration is slated for 4:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday according to the city.
The event takes place at Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road. Festival entry is free and many of the amenities are complimentary.
Returning again for this year’s celebration is a laser show, which begins at 9 p.m. The day also includes many family-friendly activities and live music.
Here is a full schedule of planned events:
4:30 p.m.: Celebration begins
- Super fiesta bounce houses
- Wood and steel axe throwing
- Lawn games
- DBA face painting creations
- Food and beverage vendors
6 p.m.: Live music begins
- 6 p.m.: Delta Sonics
- 7:30 p.m.: A Band Called Alexis
9 p.m.: Laser show
- There is very limited parking at Two Rivers Park and is first come, first serve. Carpooling, biking, or parking and walking is highly recommended, the city said. The closest row of parking stalls will be dedicated to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) parking only. For safety purposes, fireworks, pets, smoking, firearms/weapons of any kind, glass containers, and soliciting are strictly prohibited and security will be enforced
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.