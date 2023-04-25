Later hours for marijuana businesses in Glenwood Springs passes first reading; special election nearly off the table

The Green Joint has locations in Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Parachute.

Courtesy/Carla Jean Whitley

A previously scheduled special election for voters to decide marijuana shop hours is off, and Glenwood Springs City Council has completed its first reading of an ordinance to allow such businesses to stay open later.

City Council called a special meeting on Monday to consider the ordinance to allow marijuana businesses in the city to stay open until 10 p.m.

Council approved the ordinance with five in favor and Mayor Ingrid Wussow opposed. Councilor Shelley Kaup was not present at the meeting.

Kaup and Wussow both voted against extended hours for cannabis businesses, citing concerns for those businesses proximity to neighborhood homes and concern for the possible influence on local youth.

If the ordinance passes the second reading at the next City Council meeting on May 4, then it will go into full effect on May 14, according to Councilor Jonathan Godes.

As of the Monday reading, Council agreed to “see how it goes,” and then by August they could start making language to change or push back hours, if they see the need.

August is when Council would be required to clarify any changes for the regular November ballot, City Attorney Karl Hanlon said.

Cooper Avenue resident Bob Noone entered the call on Zoom to speak to Council publicly about his concerns, but was unable to join due to some technical difficulties. Wussow and Councilor Sumner Schachter said they both spoke to Noone beforehand.

“(Noone) was speaking second hand for some neighbors, and they’re going to wait until August and see what develops, and perhaps come to us with information that would help guide our decision,” Schachter said.

Noone’s biggest concerns also involved some of the different businesses’ proximity to residential neighborhoods, Wussow said.

The November ballot would possibly propose a rollback on hours, if seen fit after five to six months with the hours change.

Godes requested to have police and other emergency medical services monitor calls related to marijuana without making it too much of a priority.