Latest coronavirus stats from area hospitals show little change this week
- Specimens collected thru Valley View: 1,143
- Positive results: 47
- Pending results: 63
- Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began: 16
- Patients discharged: 13
- Specimens collected thru Grand River Health: 665
- Positive results: 20
- Pending results: 13
- Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began: 2
- Patients transferred: 2
- Patients discharged: 0
Garfield County hospitals reported just two new cases since Tuesday of COVID-19 from tests taken locally and sent to outside laboratories for testing.
To date (through Thursday) the county has had 112 confirmed cases and two reported deaths as a result of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to Garfield County Public Health. There have been no new deaths reported in the county since April 9.
See the accompanying information box for the latest statistics from Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs and Grand River Hospital in Rifle.
Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Thursday reported that, through Wednesday, there had been 20,838 confirmed cases out of 115,996 people tested, 3,789 hospitalizations, and 1,091 deaths.
