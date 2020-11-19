Latest Garfield County COVID-19 Statistics and Risk Level
AS OF THURSDAY, NOV. 19
Cumulative cases: 1,856
New cases reported since Wednesday: 49
Deaths since outbreak began: 6
Current Score: High Risk-Red
Current Restrictions: Concern–Yellow (see current measures in place below)
Recent 14-day case totals: Nov. 6-19 – 397; Oct. 23-Nov. 5 – 236; Oct. 8-22– 141
Daily case average: 28.4
Two-week incidence rate: 713 per 100,000 people (<75 preferred)
Test positivity rate: 11.9% (<5% preferred)
Days in last 2 weeks of declining/stable hospitalizations: 9 (closer to 14 the better)
Community spread: 43% (lower the better)
Days before seeking testing: 3.2 (within 48 hours advised)
Test turn-around time: 3 days (2 days preferred)
Percent of cases interviewed within 24 hours: 62% (higher the better)
Source: Garfield County Public Health
ACTIVE OUTBREAKS IN GARFIELD COUNTY
E. Dene Moore Care Center, Rifle: Date determined, 11/13 (updated 11/18); 9 residents and 9 staff confirmed positive; active investigation, facility on lockdown
Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home, Rifle: Date determined, 11/3 (updated 11/18); 6 confirmed resident cases and 3 probable; 3 confirmed staff cases and 2 probable; active investigation, facility on lockdown.
Garfield County Community Corrections, Rifle: Date determined, 10/19 (updated 11/18); 6 positive and 3 probable resident cases, and 2 positive and 1 probable staff; facility in quarantine and several clients furloughed.
Berthod Motors, Glenwood Springs: Date determined, 10/21 (updated 11/18); 3 confirmed staff cases, 2 probable; active investigation.
Source: Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment
HOSPITAL STATS
Valley View Hospital, 11/19/2020
Specimens collected through Valley View — 13,635 (+298 since 11/17)
Positive results — 780 (+28 since 11/17)
Pending results — 169
Hospitalizations since outbreak began — 102 (+6 since 11/17)
Patients discharged (incl. transfers and deceased) — 84
Grand River Hospital, 11/19/2020
Specimens collected through Grand River Health — 5,086 (+261 since 11/17)
Positive results — 483 (+27 since 11/17)
Pending results — 173
Hospitalizations since outbreak began — 18 (0 new since 11/17)
Patients discharged — 9
Patients transferred — 5
Source: Hospital statistics released twice weekly on Tuesday and Thursday
