Latest spike in COVID-19 cases stretching Garfield County’s investigative limits

Garfield County Public Health building in Glenwood Springs.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Garfield County last week saw three of highest single-day reports of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic was declared last March, county public health officials reported to county commissioners on Monday.

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7, the county had a total of 148 new positive cases, including 37 reported cases on Nov. 5 and a one-week average of 21.1 cases per day, Mason Hohstadt, data specialist for Garfield County Public Health said.

Over the weekend, Garfield County also saw its two-week average of new reported cases per day spike at 17.8. The previous high had been 17.2 cases per day for the 14-day period ending July 22.

The test positivity rate in the county also climbed to more than 10% over the past week, and the two-week incidence rate now stands at 399 per 100,000 thousand people.

Those stats technically put Garfield County at the “Orange Level” on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s COVID Dial, or “High Risk,” and trending toward the most-restrictive Stay at Home level of restrictions, Public Health Manager Josh Williams said.

The county continues to operate at the “Yellow” or “Concern” level when it comes to restrictions on businesses, events and public gatherings.

“We continue to work with the state on a mitigation plan” Williams said, adding that the primary age range where the new cases are showing up is between 20 and 39.

In one of the county’s conversations with state officials, it was strongly recommended “that we work with that population to understand they have a role to play in containing and mitigating the virus,” Williams said.

The latest spike is also impacting the county’s ability to follow up on each new case with a proper investigation and contact tracing, public health officials said.

That could mean the county will have to reevaluate how it does case investigations and contact tracing, said Sarah Brainard, lead epidemiologist nurse for Garfield Public Health.

“We have an amazing team, but with the spike in cases that is getting really hard to do and people are getting burned out,” she said.

The county’s hospitalization rate has remained in check, she said. Still, “it doesn’t take much to max out our hospitals,” Brainard said.

As of Monday morning, there was just one hospitalized COVID-19 patient within the county, and three Garfield County residents who were hospitalized outside the county, Brainard said.

jstroud@postindependent.com