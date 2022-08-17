Latino Community Picnic to weigh in on comprehensive plan

The city of Glenwood will be hosting a Latino Community Picnic or Picnic Comunitario at Sayre Park on Sunday according to a news release.

The city is updating its Comprehensive Plan and will be hosting a picnic and open house to get the voices from the local latino community involved.

“Think of any of the major issues or challenges facing our community – housing, transportation, climate, and more,” said Bryana Starbuck, public information officer in the release. “This update touches each of these areas and aims to provide Glenwood with the policies and strategies we need to advance our community vision.”

Sunday’s picnic will be in Spanish, with English interpretation and assistance available. There will also be free food and games for all who attend.

Topics that the city has planned to discuss at each of the events will include growth management, community character, economic development, transportation, housing, recreation, climate, and more. Feedback from the picnic will be used to complete the draft plan which will be presented to the public for additional feedback.

The next community open house will be with Vision Glenwood from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at City Hall, 101 Eighth St. There will be food, kids activities and Spanish interpretation services available. Glenwood Springs residents and community members are invited to the open house to review, weigh in and comment on the plan’s draft. Priorities have been shaped by the community to date.

People who are unable to attend the in-person events, can still add their input at the project website VisionGlenwood.com or via email at VisionGlenwood@cogs.us .

