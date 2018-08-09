Latino forum meets in Glenwood tonight

LCFC, the Latino Community Foundation of Colorado, will put on its Force of a United Voice, La Fuerza de Una Voz Unida, at Colorado Mountain College's Morgridge Commons Meeting & Conference Center Thursday evening.

"Our vision is to go ahead and build that social capital so that Latinos can advocate for themselves and be able to go ahead and be in charge of their own destiny and write their narrative," Latino Community Foundation of Colorado Executive Director Carlos Martinez said.

Every year, the LCFC brings together various stakeholders such as city leaders and policy makers in an effort to discuss and subsequently take on pressing matters facing the Latino Community.

This year that forum takes place in Denver on Sept. 15, however, in addition to it, the LCFC will also host three mini-forums throughout Colorado — Alamosa, Fort Morgan and Glenwood Springs.

"[The mini-forums] are a way for us to go and expand the outreach and bring more people into the fold about the importance of being engaged in their community to be able to go ahead and put the right change that really helps everyone and allows to have thriving Latino Communities throughout Colorado," Martinez said.

This year's mini forums, like Thursday's installment in Glenwood, will take a closer look at pressing issues facing the Latino Community in Glenwood, specifically.

"There in Glenwood Springs some of the issues the community identified that they would like to be addressed at the forum are behavioral or mental wellness. The other area is around organizing, and how do you start organizing the Latino community and another area is around youth development and leadership," Martinez explained. "It's not for us to determine what the agenda is for a community, it's for the community to be able to identify and how we can support that work that they want to be able to do."

Glenwood's' mini series addition will take place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9 at Colorado Mountain College's Morgridge Commons Meetings and Conference Center located at 815 Cooper Ave.

Open to the public, those who plan to attend may register online at http://www.tellingourstoryforum.com/registration.