Law enforcement agencies responding to incident in neighborhood in Willits

Police gather in the residential area near Jody Road and Evans Court.

Scott Condon/The Aspen Times

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding Thursday morning to an incident concerning “a subject in area with weapon” in the Willits section of Basalt, according to a Pitkin County alert.

There is a shelter-in-place order for the residential area near Jody Road and Evans Court. That area is approximately a third-of-a mile south of the main Willits shopping area.

“Local Law Enforcement Requesting residents in the area of Evans Ct in Willits shelter-in-place for subject in area with weapon. Remain in your homes, or stay away from the area, until shelter-in-place is lifted,” the alert said.

Law enforcement officials Basalt Police Department, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife vehicles are at the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated.