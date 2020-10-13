Leaf drop-off available in Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs residents can drop off their raked-up leaves at the old rodeo grounds, adjacent to the airport, through Nov. 15.

The service is free but is open only to residents of Glenwood Springs. The collection site is not available for use by commercial operators. Leaves can be dropped off at any time of day.

When dropping off leaves, remove them from plastic bags and make sure there are no stones, litter, branches or other debris to prevent equipment damage and worker injuries.

The city is encouraging residents to remove leaves from their yards, as they can clog storm drain inlets and piping, causing street flooding. Once collected, the material will be hauled from the rodeo grounds to the composting facility at the South Canyon landfill. Leaves can also be dropped off any time of year at the South Canyon Landfill for a minimal fee.

To get to the collection site, head south on Midland Avenue to Airport Road. There will be signs on Airport Road explaining where to drop the leaves.

For information about the leaf collection site, contact Jake Velasquez at 970-384-6379 or jake.velasquez@cogs.us.