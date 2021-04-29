Left-leaning voter encourages Rep. Lauren Boebert to focus on what matters

Glenwood Springs resident Martha Cochran outside of the Glenwood Springs Historical Society where she volunteers.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing series highlighting voters throughout Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Through the month of May, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, The Aspen Times, Steamboat Pilot & Today. Craig Press and Vail Daily will be running stories highlighting democratic and Republican voters in our communities. We’ll follow those with stories highlighting unaffiliated voters throughout the district.

Political theatrics aren’t exactly what Martha Cochran likes to see when it comes to Rep. Lauren Boebert’s first few months in office, she said.

The 67-year-old Glenwood Springs resident who’s lived in Garfield County — just one of many Western Slope counties that make up the 3rd Congressional District — for the past 46 years considers the political inclinations of Boebert, R-Colo., to be anything but laudable.

“I would say horrified is the most succinct way to put it,” she said. “It’s so unfortunate that we wasted an important seat on what I think is political theater, where there’s no substance at all. It’s such an immature vision of what you think a congressperson should be.”

So far, Boebert’s congressional tenure has included opposing new gun control regulations, Planned Parenthood and the Affordable Care Act. Instead, Cochran wants to see Boebert refocus her attention on other issues.

“There’s a lot of important things,” she said. “Climate, any type of gun reform, some of the social justice issues, immigration reform, healthcare, protection of public lands… all the things that are foremost challenging to our country and what it means to western Coloradans in terms of water and climate for the future here.”

Cochran is a retired executive director of the Aspen Valley Land Trust of many years and a former newspaper publisher. She now works with Space for Giants, an international conservation organization dedicated to habitat production in Africa, and spends her Tuesdays volunteering for the Frontier Historical Museum in Glenwood Springs.

Glenwood Springs resident Martha Cochran does some yard work at the Glenwood Springs Historical Society where she volunteers.

She said she’s voted both Democratic and Republican the majority of election cycles and is welcoming to crossing party lines.

But come 2022, Cochran said her vote won’t likely go toward the 34-year-old freshman representative.

Despite his distaste for Boebert’s political leanings, Cochran said she’s still hopeful about the bigger picture of politics.“I feel like there is, as opposed to the last four years, where there’s this chaos and lying and kind of tearing down what’s best about America, we’re trying to deal with real issues and having honest policy discussions about what’s the best way to address those, whether its immigration or social change or economic inequality,” she said. “All of those long-term big deals that are gonna affect the future of the states and the world, really.”

“I’m more hopeful than I have been in a long time, she added. “ But they’re hard problems.”

