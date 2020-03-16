Legacy Dance Company in Glenwood Springs launches dance off challenge to inspire those stuck at home to keep moving and smiling

Legacy Dance Company CEO Bella Barnum Collier and her son Jesse perform Monday's dance off challenge from their living room. Provided photo



Editor’s note: This is the first in an occasional series we’re doing about people helping each other out in ways big and small during the COVID-19 pandemic. Have a suggestion for such a story? Send it to Editor Peter Baumann at pbaumann@postindependent.com.

COVID-19 has led to a laundry list of event cancellations, school closures and even forced Walt Disney World to shut down.

However, the novel coronavirus hasn’t stopped Bella Barnum Collier from doing what she loves most — dancing.

Founded in 2017 and based out of Glenwood Springs at 901 Colorado Ave., in the Masonic Lodge, Legacy Dance Company closed last Friday as a precautionary measure amid all of the COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s hard when you’re stuck at home to think of things to do,” Collier, who serves as Legacy Dance Company’s CEO, said. “There’s been amazing resources for scholastic things, but not a lot of online resources or virtual resources for activities.”

Enter #ldcdanceoff.

Keeping social distancing in mind, Legacy Dance Company launched a daily dance-off challenge intended for children who are out of school and parents who can’t go to work.

In an effort to keep those kids and adults moving and smiling – in the comfort of their own homes — Collier will post a dance challenge to Legacy Dance Company’s website, legacydancegws.com, and its social media channels for people to dance along with daily.

“I’ll be posting an easy, step-by-step tutorial of different (dances),” Collier said. “Then they can follow along, learn it and then record themself doing the dance.”

Monday’s challenge was dancing to the “Macarena.”

In the 30-second video, Collier teaches all of the moves to the popular Spanish tune in her family’s living room, sometimes with the help of her mini Australian shepherd puppies Rocket and Ranger.

“We’ll be doing challenges every day,” Collier said. “Some will be easier, like today was the ‘Macarena,’ and other days will be choreography. But, everything will be super simple and fun.”

Collier encourages community members to make their own videos of themselves dancing to the same tune and to share it using the hashtag #ldcdanceoff.

“They can post that either on [Legacy Dance Company’s] Facebook page or their personal social media,” Collier said. “The goal is to just make you laugh a little,”

When Collier made the decision to close Legacy Dance Company, for the time being, it wasn’t one she took lightly.

Collier hoped Legacy Dance Company would reopen its doors following spring break, but said such a decision obviously depends on the status of COVID-19.

Until then, Collier said she hopes that the dance-off challenge would keep people in good spirits, whether they call themselves dancers or not.

“Dance is such a cool medium of expression,” Collier said. “Dance is an opportunity to express your inner feelings without even having to say a single word.”

