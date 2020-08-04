“Let Her Speak” event in Rifle hopes to shed light on allowing third-party presidential candidates to debate

A feeling of wanting to be involved drew Parachute resident Whitney Simms to jump in and organize an event at 11 a.m. Saturday in Rifle.

Simms joined the Facebook group LET HER SPEAK, a nationwide one-day peaceful protest that will convoy through cities and towns across America at the same time.

“This LET HER SPEAK event has kind of caught my attention, the more that I’ve delved into the information that has been presented to me, it has just lit a fire underneath myself personally to at least bring light to this issue here in our area,” Simms said.

The event hopes to bring light and awareness to the rules a third party candidate must meet to be included in the presidential debates, and is asking the Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen be allowed to debate this fall.

The Commission on Presidential Debates rules state that in order to be included in the national debates a candidate must receive at least 15% support across the five national polls.

“The more people I talk to about it, regardless of what side of the political spectrum they are on, pretty much everyone agrees that third parties should be allowed to debate on the stage,” Simms said. “We are just trying to shine light on that and get the American people to use their voices and come together see what we can’t do to make a change here in our country for the better.”

Simms said for anyone interested in participating in the family friendly event they will begin gathering at 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the Rifle High School parking lot. She is encouraging people to decorate their vehicles as they convoy from the high school down Railroad Avenue to south Rifle, before circling back through Third Street and back to the high school.

“We are going to be respectful of COVID-19 using open spaces, asking anyone that is coming to wear a mask. If you don’t want to wear a mask we just ask politely to stay in your vehicle and remain in there during the gathering before and afterwards out of respect for the governor’s mandate,” Simms said. “Its not in any shape of form asking to vote for any political party, actually have a couple of people who are interested who are hardcore Republicans.”

Participants are encouraged to stream online during the event, with everyone’s live videos and pictures being compiled together in the end.

“Our goal is to get as many pictures and videos as we can,” Simms said. “At the end of the day we are all more alike than we are different. If we could just set those differences aside I think we as Americans could actually agree on quite a bit of things.”

