‘Let’s Talk’ Carbondale housing survey event Tuesday night

Take the Carbondale Arts and Art Space and town of Carbondale survey on affordable live/work project at a special happy hour event, from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Marble Distillery in Carbondale.

A survey regarding an affordable live/work project for creatives in Carbondale is online now at CarbondaleAffordableCreativeSpaceSurvey.org

At the Tuesday evening event, IPADS and computers will be ready for survey taking, along with live music by Natalie Spears and friends, special happy hour drink prices, snacks and a powerpoint from Art Space.

There will also be a chance to win two tickets to the Green Is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza next March, along with other prize drawings. For more information, visit http://www.carbondalearts.com