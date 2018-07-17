Letter: Loving your neighbor

Viewing "Won't You Be My Neighbor," the delightful and powerful documentary about Fred Rogers, the creator and host of the children's program "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood," I got a glimpse of what today's youth is missing.

Mr. Rogers taught children to love their neighbors. Today's media teaches them how to blow them away.

Back in the day, there was an unhealthy dose of anvils dropped on heads and pies in the face. That's nothing like the slaughter television, video games and movies expose children to today. No wonder we're raising a generation of active shooters.

I was a teenager when Mr. Rogers debuted in 1967. I was forced to watch it babysitting with my nephews. I had a hard time staying awake. My nephews were enthralled and they both grew up to be stable, loving young men.

We don't need to outlaw violent programming for children. Parents need to take control of the TV set and the computer and guide their children away from the militaristic propaganda that pervades the airwaves.

Fred Rogers, an ordained minister, no doubt was familiar with the following passage:

"Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres." — 1 Corinthians 13 4-7

Fred Malo Jr.,

Carbondale