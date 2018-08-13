Letter: Support RFTA; end slavery

We have an opportunity this November to fund our RFTA bus service. Imagine if Garfield County invested as much as the town of Carbondale for BRT service. RFTA may be able to stretch to Parachute or even connect to Eco Transit through the Canyon to Dotsero. For the first time we could take a series of buses to any point in the mountains. Please consider a yes vote with me. It will be a historic 100 year decision.

Also take time to consider Amendment A, the abolition of slavery in Colorado. This is another 100-year decision. If you know anyone who has been held in the state correction system you likely know of how they work the inmates with little pay and then dump them back into society, virtually penniless.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale