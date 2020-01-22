Libraries bring employers, job seekers together Saturday

Laurin Arnold



Libraries are often described as a “third place,” recognizing them as a place separate from home and work where everyone is welcome inside without having to pay to enter the doors, read the books, or take advantage of the services. Libraries are also a place where folks from all walks of life can come together as a community.

The library as the third place is one of the things I love most about working in a library. On a busy Wednesday afternoon I enjoy walking around the library to watch our diverse community coexisting in peace. Some folks are working at one of our computers (or their own) to write a school paper, search for a job, or watch a movie. Others are relaxing in a chair with a book or the newspaper, playing with their child in the children’s area, or meeting with friends to catch up.

Over the years, libraries have also become important hosts for educational events and are often the catalysts for conversation between members of the community. In fact, over the next few months Garfield County Libraries is focusing on supporting its working communities by partnering with local organizations for an array of special events. From “Heart Centered Leadership Training” to “Business and Breakfast,” events across throughout the county will help community members find a job, run a business, or nurture their leadership skills.

One event I’ve always wanted to have at my library that creates that sense of community is a job fair. Connecting local and regional businesses with community members in need of employment is the perfect fit for a library. Fortunately, I’ve got my chance. This Saturday, Jan. 25, Garfield County Libraries will be holding Job Fairs at both the Glenwood Springs and Parachute Branch Libraries. Presented in partnership with the Colorado Workforce Center, City of Glenwood Springs, and Town of Parachute, the Job Fairs run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. simultaneously at both branches, allowing for folks from all corners of the county to attend the one closest to them. The Job Fairs are free and open to all as part of the “Working Communities” series of the Garfield County Libraries.

Vendors at the Parachute Branch Library include businesses such as Alpine Bank, Town of Parachute, and Garfield County School District 16 while the Glenwood Springs Branch Library vendors include, among others, Sunlight Ski Resort, Census 2020, and Hotel Colorado. One vendor you will see at both locations is Garfield County Libraries. As promised in November’s ballot measure 6A, the libraries will be extending open hours in late spring, early summer. To do this, the library needs additional, talented individuals who are interested in serving their community by working with us.

So come together with your community by attending one of our job fairs, another event in the Working Communities series, or spending some time in your local branch. You’re always welcome at the third place that is your local library.