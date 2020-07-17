Libraries return to normal hours on Monday

Starting Monday, July 20, the Garfield County Libraries will be open Monday through Saturday during normal hours of operation, according to a press release.

Additionally, many of the services will return, including browsing for books, computer use and study room access.

The libraries have been working with local health officials to enter “phase 2” of reopening. There will be a maximum number of people who can be in each library at any one time, according to the release.

While using the library patrons will need to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.