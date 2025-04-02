Library remodels coming soon, community feedback wanted

Two Garfield County libraries are next in line for remodels, and library staff are asking for community input before final plans are made.

The Rifle and Silt branch libraries are scheduled for upgrades in the next couple years, following recent renovations already underway at the Parachute and New Castle branches. The Glenwood Springs and Carbondale libraries will follow Rifle and Silt in the rotation.

The Rifle and Silt branches are holding public meetings for their remodels for the community to attend.

“These meetings are to ask the public for their opinion,” said Brenda Ramirez, manager for the Silt Branch Library. “We want to know how the public feels about it.”

Ramirez said that as librarians, they see a lot of what they think is needed already, but to be sure, there will be two meetings, one at the Silt location and one in Rifle.

“We’re on a plan for every two years, but with the valley being small, it’s hard to find contractors sometimes,” Ramirez said. “Every year we get a set of branches going.”

The Silt branch remodel will mainly focus on expanding the staff area to better support daily operations.

“We’re getting a cover for the patio so it can be better utilized,” Ramirez said. “It’s already used a lot, but with the shade it’ll hopefully be used more.”

Some of the libraries are newer, such as the Silt branch, built in 2012, and the Glenwood Springs branch, built around 10 years ago. Others, such as the New Castle branch, date back to the 1970’s.

“It’s really needed and a longtime coming,” Ramirez said. “We’re really looking forward to it.”

The first community meeting will be at the Rifle Branch Library from 6-8 p.m., Monday, April 7. The second community meeting will be at the Silt Branch Library from 6-8 p.m., Monday, April 14. Coffee and pastries will be available for attendees.