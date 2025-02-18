Lifelong friends, lifelong lessons: Eagle Scouts celebrate journey to honor

A group of four best friends meeting in first grade and sticking together through thick and thin sounds like a plotline from a Disney movie, but Roaring Fork Valley natives Matthew Kelly, Tanner Merritt, Andrew Schlepp, and Bryce Watson have lived out that story in real life.

Through childhood and their teenage years, life brought changes, but their dedication to Scouting America never wavered. In December, the four earned the rank of Eagle Scout — the highest honor in the program — and will be recognized in a Court of Honor on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Glenwood Church of Christ.

The four met as Tiger Scouts in first grade, spending countless hours together and climbing the ranks. Their commitment to service has taken them across the country and beyond.

“Scouts has been a presence in my life for years, has taught me countless things, and shaped me into who I am today,” Merritt said. “My friends at this ceremony are amazing, and they’ve been by my side since I can remember.”

According to Scouting America, its mission is “to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.” Kelly, Merritt, Schlepp, and Watson exemplify that mission.

“It’s honestly unreal to receive this honor,” Merritt said. “We’ve been in Scouts for so long, and we’ve seen so many people we looked up to get this honor. It always seemed like it was years away, but now it’s here all of a sudden. It’s probably the biggest thing I’ve accomplished in life so far in terms of sheer time.”

Even the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t deter their passion. When in-person meetings transitioned to Zoom, so did they. Despite social distancing, they worked on rank advancements and merit badges, keeping their momentum going.

Their love for the outdoors has taken them across North America, from the U.S.-Canada border to the Bahamas.

From canoe trips in Minnesota to a Sea Base adventure in the Bahamas, Kelly, Merritt, Schlepp, and Watson have gained valuable life lessons through service and experiential learning.

“Northern Tier in Minnesota was probably my favorite trip,” Merritt said. “We spent 10 days canoe camping in the Boundary Waters, which is some of the most beautiful and remote wilderness in all of North America. It was completely and utterly exhausting—both physically and mentally—but that immense satisfaction from doing something challenging is something I love.”

The Roaring Fork Valley natives also spent time backpacking, sport shooting, and engaging in old Western activities like gold panning, burro packing, and interpretive history on a 217-square-mile property in New Mexico. In contrast, their Bahamas experience included SCUBA diving, sailing, and fishing while soaking in the serene Caribbean nature.

The Court of Honor will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Glenwood Church of Christ. The community is welcome to attend the ceremony honoring these four dedicated Scouts.