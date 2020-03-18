LIFT-UP food pantries in Garfield County moving to drive-through format

A LIFT-UP mobile food pantry is shown in this file photo.

File photo

Food pantries in Garfield County operated by LIFT-UP are moving to a drive-through format starting Friday to distribute food to those in need.

According to a Wednesday news release from LIFT-UP, items will be provided in a pre-packed emergency food box starting between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Parachute — LIFT-UP Food Pantry, 201 E. First St.

Rifle — LIFT-UP Food Pantry, 800 Railroad Ave.

New Castle — Elk Creek Elementary School Parking Lot, 804 W. Main St.

Glenwood Springs — Glenwood Springs High School, south parking lot

Carbondale — Third Street Center parking lot

In addition, on Saturday beginning at noon, Food Bank of the Rockies, in partnership with Aspen Family Connection, will handle distribution of food for Aspen/Pitkin County residents at Aspen Middle School. For more information specifically on this distribution site, please visit http://www.PitkinCounty.com.

Also, the Extended Table soup kitchens are functioning as a grab-and-go bagged meal, from 5 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday in Rifle at the Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church located in the Lovell Building at 200 E. 4th St.

In Glenwood Springs, look for posted updates on the Monday through Friday meal distribution at the First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave.

Meanwhile, LIFT-UP Thrift Stores will remain closed through the end of March so staff can assist with food distribution.

Visit the liftup.org website or Facebook page for ongoing updates on food distribution dates, times and locations.

Help needed

LIFT-UP is also in need of reusable grocery bags and non-perishable food items, according to the release.

Donors are asked to drop items to these locations:

LIFT-UP Rifle — Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Or, at any of the above food distribution locations on Friday.

“Financial support is needed as LIFT-UP has ordered $10,000 in food during the last two weeks and is already in need of more,” the release also stated.

Normal food needs run around $5,000 per month, according to the release, “but as the COVID-19 situation continues food distribution needs could more than double, resulting in needing more than an extra $55,000 for food alone.”

The public is encouraged to visit http://www.liftup.org or the LIFT-UP Facebook page for ongoing updates. Financial donations can be made on the website, as well.