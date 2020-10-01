LIFT-UP October food distribution dates, times and sites announced

One of LIFT-UP's mobile food pantries.

File photo

LIFT-UP is continuing to distribute food to those in need during October at drive-through sites in Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Parachute, Rifle and DeBeque.

Distributions will be one day a week in each community, rotating each week between mid-afternoon (2-4 p.m.) and early evening (5-7 p.m.). Starting Oct. 19, distributions will occur from noon to 2 p.m. at all sites to adjust for shorter daylight hours and cooler temperatures.

Pre-packed food bags, along with fresh staples, will be delivered at the following loactions and times on the following schedule:

Carbondale — Third Street Center, Mondays/lunes: 10/5 (2-4 p.m.), 10/12 (5-7 p.m.) 10/19 and 26 (12-2 p.m.)

Parachute — 201 E. First Street, Tuesdays/martes: 10/6 (2-4 p.m.), 10/13 (5-7 p.m.), 10/20 and 27 (12-2 p.m.)

New Castle — Cristo La Roca, 880 Castle Valley Blvd.: Wednesdays/miercoles 10/7 (2-4 p.m.), 10/14 (5-7 p.m.), 10/21 and 28 (12-2 p.m.)

Glenwood Springs— Glenwood Church of Christ, 260 Soccer Field Rd.: Thursday/jueves 10/1 (5-7 p.m.), 10/8 (2-4 p.m.), 10/15 (2-4 p.m.), 10/22 and 29 (12-2 p.m.)

DeBeque — Community Center Parking Lot: Thursday/jueves 10/15 (noon – 2 p.m.)

Rifle — Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints: Fridays/viernes 10/2 (5-7 p.m.), 10/9 (2-4 p.m.), 10/16 (2-4 p.m.), 10/23 and 30 (12-2 p.m.)

Aspen — LIFT-UP is working in partnership with Pitkin County to re-open the Aspen brick & mortar pantry location. Details are in process.

Continue to check the liftup.org website or Facebook page for updates on food distribution dates, times and locations.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, LIFT-UP has provided additional food to individuals and families in need at drive-through sites while the regular food pantries have been closed.

During September, LIFT-UP distributed more than 1,600 non-perishable food bags through drive-through mobile pantries.

Fresh produce and meat have also been provided, as available, through the Grocery Rescue and the Farm to Food Pantry programs. Bags have non-perishable staples include canned, bagged and boxed food.

For a comprehensive overview of the Farm to Food Pantry program, visit https://www.liftup.org/farm-to-food-pantry

Individual donations of fresh produce and non-perishable items can also be dropped off to any of LIFT-UP’s food distribution sites a half hour to 15 minutes before distribution begins.