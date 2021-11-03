UPDATE: Power restored for Glenwood Springs users along Midland Avenue
Updated 11:50 a.m.: Glenwood Springs crews restored power after an approximately 30-minute outage affected residents along Midland Avenue, a city spokesperson said.
The cause of the outages are being investigated, but Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck said the city does not anticipate additional outages for the area.
Residents can report outages on the city’s website, http://www.cogs.us, via the website’s “report a concern” tab.
Initial report: Technicians have been dispatched to address a power outage affecting Glenwood Springs residents along Midland Avenue from Veltus Park to the intersection of 4 Mile Road, a city spokesperson said.
“We’re aware of the issue, and we’re working on getting power restored,” Starbuck said. “We don’t have a timeline for repairs at this point in time.”
Starbuck did not have information on the cause of the power outage.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
UPDATE: Power restored for Glenwood Springs users along Midland Avenue
Updated 11:50 a.m.: Glenwood Springs crews restored power after an approximately 30-minute outage affected residents along Midland Avenue, a city spokesperson said.