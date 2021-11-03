UPDATE: Power restored for Glenwood Springs users along Midland Avenue

Updated 11:50 a.m.: Glenwood Springs crews restored power after an approximately 30-minute outage affected residents along Midland Avenue, a city spokesperson said.

The cause of the outages are being investigated, but Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck said the city does not anticipate additional outages for the area.

Residents can report outages on the city’s website, http://www.cogs.us , via the website’s “report a concern” tab.

Initial report: Technicians have been dispatched to address a power outage affecting Glenwood Springs residents along Midland Avenue from Veltus Park to the intersection of 4 Mile Road, a city spokesperson said.

“We’re aware of the issue, and we’re working on getting power restored,” Starbuck said. “We don’t have a timeline for repairs at this point in time.”

Starbuck did not have information on the cause of the power outage.