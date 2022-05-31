Lindsay Hentschel named to Glenwood Springs High School assistant principal post

Longtime Roaring Fork School District teacher, counselor and instructional team member Lindsay Hentschel has been selected to fill an assistant principal position at Glenwood Springs High School next school year.

GSHS Principal Paul Freeman announced Hentschel for the post, where she will be working alongside the school’s other assistant principal, Gayla Rowe, a district news release states.

Pat Engle announced his plans earlier this spring to step down from the role next school year.

Hentschel has been a counselor, professional development coordinator, instructional facilitator and teacher in Roaring Fork School District for 20 years. She joined the district as a first-year teacher in 2003 at Carbondale Middle School and later taught all levels of English at Roaring Fork High School.

As an instructional facilitator at the district level, she coached new teachers, supported secondary schools and led professional development.

Hentschel holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Northern Colorado in 2013, and earned her principal’s license and a graduate certificate in restorative practices from the International Institute for Restorative Practices.

She transitioned to a counselor at GSHS for the 2021-22 school year so she could work more closely with students and apply her studies in restorative relationship-building and repair.

“While at Glenwood Springs High School, Lindsay has worked to balance the needs of students, parents and staff in ways that feel supportive to all, but also make forward progress,” Freeman said in the release. “One teacher noted this week that what they most notice and appreciate is Lindsay’s balance of compassion with accountability.”

Hentschel said she is excited to take on the new responsibility.

“I am particularly looking forward to working side-by-side with teachers to support their sense of purpose and well-being in the profession as they challenge and support students,” she said.