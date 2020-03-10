Literacy Outreach and CMC Learning Labs present Spell Wars: Words Strike Back

In this photo from last year's event, the Red Hat Cabernet Cloggers listen to the rules and instructions at the start of the 26th annual Spellebration adult spelling bee fundraiser for Literacy Outreach and the CMC Learning Labs.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away … teams of spellers fought a long, hard battle for supremacy. And now they are arming themselves once again in a new quest for spelling dominance.

Set your hyperspace coordinates for the Hotel Colorado on Friday, April 17, and punch it. The 27th annual Spellebration is guaranteed to be out of this world. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and spelling and the silent auction begin at 6 p.m.

Spellebration is an annual adult, costumed spelling bee and silent auction benefiting Literacy Outreach and the Colorado Mountain College (CMC) Learning Labs in their fight against illiteracy in Garfield County.

May the force be with the 30 teams of one to three spellers who will dress as their favorite Star Wars characters and battle for the ultimate title of Garfield County spelling champions. Prizes are also awarded for best costumes and best fundraiser.

Teams raise funds by collecting word passes, which allow them to skip a word or purchase assistance from the spelling helper. The costumes, the spelling challenges and the antics of the spelling helper all make for an entertaining evening for spectators, who are not charged for admission.

One of the largest silent auctions in the area is an additional feature of Spellebration. Restaurants, service providers and local shops will offer items for bidding. Among the unique offerings are a stay in a London apartment, couple’s will preparation and one-of-a-kind jewelry.

For those interested in spelling, team registration deadline is April 10. Those who register early, by April 3, are privy to the “Special Pass” — five passes for the price of four. Visit http://www.LiteracyOutreach.org/Spellebration for the registration form.

The Spellebration volunteers are already collecting team sponsors, team members and silent auction donors. Anyone wishing to play any of these roles is encouraged to contact Literacy Outreach at 970-945-5282.

News and updates can be viewed online at http://www.LiteracyOutreach.org or on Facebook: Literacy Outreach.