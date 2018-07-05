Livestock, large animal shelter established at Garfield County Fairgrounds

From the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office:

With the continued spread of the Lake Christine Fire in Eagle County and now threatening parts of Garfield County, there is a need to provide a rescue and shelter area for large animals.

Garfield County has opened the Fairgrounds in Rifle for this purpose. Staffing is adequate and volunteers are not needed at this time. The Fairgrounds are in need of hay, grass or grass seed mix only; no lawn clippings and no alfalfa. Donated hay will be tracked and any unused hay returned to the corresponding owners once the incident has passed and the hay is no longer needed. The Fairgrounds are also in need of 5 gallon buckets to provide water to the various stock animals as they arrive and after they are on site.

Current intake has been mostly horses but other animals are expected. Loading chutes are available on site and various pins and animal enclosures are being set up. For the intake sheet the Fairgrounds will need to know:

The owner, contact #, Address, Type of animal, Number and Vet along with any known injury, health problems or special needs must be provided at intake. If the owner or personal Vet cannot be contacted or make it to the Fairgrounds another Vet will be contacted to care for the animal at the owners expense.

The Sheriff's Office would like to thank everyone for their assistance and cooperation during this challenge to our community.