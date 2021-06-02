Local businesses redeem over $116K in Glenwood Gold

Over $116,000 of the $201,765 Glenwood Gold dollars have been redeemed at participating businesses as of May 26, according to Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association President Angie Anderson.

“Glenwood Gold works like cash, and participating businesses are reimbursed 100% of the face value of the currency redeemed at their location,” Anderson said.

The Glenwood Gold program was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was so successful that the chamber decided to continue it for years to come.

Anderson said the Small Business Administration estimated that 70% of the dollars spent locally remain in the local economy.

“This increases local tax revenue to support essential services such as police and fire. Local businesses also support other local businesses such as accounting, marketing and so forth, which further impacts the local economy,” Anderson said.

A total of 67 businesses are currently participating in the Glenwood Gold program.

A list of those businesses, along with information on how to purchase Glenwood Gold, can be found at GlenwoodChamber.com/glenwoodgold/.

