Local contractor selected for townhomes going in at former Rivers Restaurant location in Glenwood Springs

Betty Ford Alpine Gardens in Vail built by RA Nelson.

Courtesy/RA Nelson

The River Grand Residences announced contractor RA Nelson will build townhomes to build at the old Rivers Restaurant location.

RA Nelson is a Carbondale-based and employee-owned contractor, building single and multi-family homes throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, according to a news release from River Grand Residences.

“Their thorough and proactive communication during the interview process gave us assurance that the team is committed to the same priorities and quality outcomes,” Partner to River Grand Residences and North Mountain Partners Brian Wilson said in the release.

Prior projects RA Nelson built in the Roaring Fork Valley include the Limelight Hotel in Aspen, the Carbondale Library and the Lumin Residences in Basalt.

Construction is slated to begin at the end of summer 2023.

The Carbondale Library constructed by RA Nelson. Coutresy/RA Nelson

“We are proud to be part of expanding the multi-family housing inventory in Glenwood Springs,” Matt Gwost, RA Nelson regional manager for Roaring Fork Valley said in the release. “Quality is at the core of what we do, and the spectacular riverfront location of the River Grand Residences presents the perfect opportunity for us to bring that to Glenwood Springs.”

River Grand Residences chose RA Nelson after an interview process with five local general contractors.

“RA Nelson brings a proven reputation and ability at the project management level that few firms locally and in the state can deliver, including highly specialized software critical for multi-family projects,” said Wilson in the release.

Given the riverfront location and the potential riparian impacts, Wilson, and his firm and project partner, Peter Wells, along with RGR’s architectural firm, Move Matter/Architects, determined RA Nelson to have the depth experience, knowledge and communication skills required to lead the construction, according to the release.

Front of the Carbondale Library constructed by RA Nelson. Courtesy/RA Nelson

“Our entire team is collaborating to ensure that RGR will be of the highest quality construction, including making the relationships to the environment part of the design and construction process,” said Wilson in the release.

The townhomes will feature the riverside 3-bedroom and 3.5 bathroom floor plans, ranging from 1,956 to 2,627 square feet. There will be 17 units, one building of units with full views of Mount Sopris, one right along the riverside and the third building with a full rooftop balcony and two-car garage.

The units also include elevators. Pre-construction pricing starts at $1.5 million up to $2.5 million.

“We know that throughout the project, communication and collaboration with the City of Glenwood Springs and all parties will allow us to achieve the ultimate end result to bring 17 new, high-quality homes to one of the Western Slope’s preeminent mountain communities,” Wilson said in the release.

For more information, visit http://www.rivergrandresidences.com .