Local missing after walking away from Glenwood nursing home

Dale Loper

A missing person alert has been issued for a 67-year-old longtime New Castle resident who apparently walked away from a Glenwood Springs nursing home earlier this month.

Authorities say Dale Lynn Loper was last seen Sept. 3 on the 2300 block of Blake Avenue after he left the Glenwood Springs Health Care nursing home where he had been a resident.

Police say Loper suffers from a cognitive impairment. He was last seen driving a 2008 Maroon Jeep Liberty with Colorado plate YQZ883.

A statewide missing senior citizen alert has been issued. Glenwood Springs Police officials could not be reached Friday for additional information.

Loper has been a noted musician in the area for several years, having played in the band the Rock Dogs until recent years, according to friend and bandmate Tom Mercer who shared the missing person information on Facebook.

“A lot of people are very concerned about him,” Mercer said.

According to family members who have posted on Facebook, Loper has no cell phone to make contact with anyone.

Loper is described as a white male, 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with green eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone who may have information about Loper’s whereabouts is asked to call 970-625-8095.

