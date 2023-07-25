Local program partners with western Garfield County school districts to provide outdoor education

Members of the Garfield County Outdoors program pose for a photo following their hike to Hanging Lake.

Garfield County School District 16/Courtesy

Garfield County Outdoors (GCO), a community initiative supported by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and Generation Wild, is providing outdoor education and programming for local youth and families, according to a news release. The collaborative community project involves partnerships between Garfield 16 and Re-2 school districts as well as other local organizations.

Spearheaded by Program Director Scott Partan and Garfield 16 Outdoor Education Coordinator Ari Philipson, GCO’s objective is to enhance outdoor education opportunities in local schools and communities through various activities within the local schools and outdoor trips.

Most recently, students from Grand Valley, Rifle and Riverside middle schools, as well as Grand Valley High School, had an opportunity to learn about the area’s geography during a hike to Hanging Lake. The students learned about weathering, erosion and the impact of events such as the Grizzly Creek Fire.

In collaboration with local Kiwanis clubs, GCO has also organized winter ecology trips for Garfield 16 students. Learning winter survival skills, snowshoeing and about the local fauna and flora on Grand Mesa, the program aims to provide fourth graders with winter outdoor experiences while improving their winter survival skills.

“As a program coordinator, I wish to extend Garfield Outdoors’ initiative of breaking down barriers for students to connect to the outdoors,” Philipson said. “As an educator, my goal is to foster memorable learning experiences for students that allow them to explore and engage with lessons through an outdoor lens.”

GCO encourages parental participation in outdoor activities through the introduction of “Family Outdoor Days.” These events offer parents, guardians and children opportunities to partake in outdoor recreation activities. Examples of such events include a hike at West Elk Trailhead and a snowshoeing event on Grand Mesa. GCO provides necessary gear at no cost for these family outings.

GCO has supported numerous school-based outdoor education trips to attractions such as Mt. Elbert and Mesa Verde National Park. In a significant development, the Re-2 School District formed an outdoor education design team, leading to a comprehensive plan for outdoor education within the district.

Providing outdoor education to students and families since 2018, GCO has been an emphasis in providing the necessary materials for those who may not have access in order to be able to partake in outdoor activities.

“This programming is essential in our beautiful valley,” the news release states. ” GCO is not only giving students and families opportunities to get outdoors, learn and experience our great state, but they are providing these opportunities and equipment at no cost. Families who could not afford to rent or buy expensive outdoor gear have been granted opportunities to learn about all things Colorado has to offer, for free.”To learn more about the GCO program, visit garfield16.org .