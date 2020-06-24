Local scavenger hunt underway
City of Rifle challenges the community to hunt down 11 patriotic rocks hidden throughout town in local businesses
The city of Rifle continues to challenge residents of the western Garfield County town to enjoy visiting local businesses with a new scavenger hunt, which began this week.
Kathy Pototsky, Public Information Officer with the city of Rifle, said the idea came together with the help of several city employees, which involved painted rocks and a scavenger hunt.
“We’ve been doing the weekly videos with the city manager (Scott Hahn) and (Sgt.) Carlos (Cornejo), just to get local information out to citizens about what’s been going on with COVID-19,” Pototsky said. “We decided we wanted to keep the tone of these upbeat and have a little bit of fun with it, and coincidentally we had started talking about having some sort of rock painting contest.”
The scavenger hunt is part of the “COVID-19 in our community” video series, which was started to help get information out to the community during the shutdown. The latest challenge has residents looking for 11 patriotic painted rocks hidden throughout town in a variety of local businesses.
Pototsky said Rifle Police Officer and artist Jose Valadez showed her a few rocks he had painted with a patriotic theme. With the Fourth of July just over a week away, organizers thought it would be a perfect way to celebrate the nation’s birthday.
“So we combined the effort to make it scavenger hunt for his rocks, to get the chance to win one of his rocks; since they are amazing.” Pototsky said.
Rocks are hidden in businesses around town and people have to find them and take a picture with the rocks in the business. They can then submit the picture to poppascotthop@yahoo.com.
Residents have 11 chances to enter and the winners will be drawn at random, with a first come first serve basis on which rock you pick.
A hint for each rock is available and people can begin their hunt as soon as they want and have until July 6 to enter.
“We really have been trying throughout this whole thing to push people to our local businesses,” Pototsky said.
