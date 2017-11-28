Elks Hoop Shoot Competition on Dec. 16

The Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge #2286 is holding its annual Elks "Hoop Shoot" competition. The national free-throw-shooting contest, for youngsters ages 8-13, will be held at Glenwood Springs Middle School on Dec. 16.

Registration for the Hoop Shoot will take place on the day of the event. Participants from Glenwood to Carbondale, as well as New Castle to Eagle, are encouraged to register. Participants must provide a birth certificate at registration to determine age category. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the competition begins at 10 a.m. Boys and girls will compete in three age categories 8-9; 10-11; and 12-13. Each contestant has 25 shots at the hoop. The top two boys and girls in each age group with the best scores advance to the district competition on Jan. 13, 2018.