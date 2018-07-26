Local Sports Briefs

HOLE IN ONE AT RANCH AT ROARING FORK

The Ranch at Roaring Fork saw two players record a hole-in-one in recent days. Andy Reid recorded an ace on hole No. 4 at the Ranch at Roaring Fork on July `8, using a 56-degree wedge on the 107-yard hole. Reid's ace was witnessed by Adam Doherty.

Lane LaCrone joined Reid in recent aces at the Ranch at Roaring Fork, as LaCrone recorded his ace on hole No. 7 using a 56-degree wedge on the 89-yard hole. JJ Carr witnessed LaCrone's hole-in-one.