LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS

HOLE IN ONE

Brandon Turner recorded a hole in one Wednesday, August 8 at the Ranch at Roaring Fork in Carbondale.

Turner recorded the ace on hole No. 6, using a 6-iron on the 171-yard hole.

Turner's ace was witnessed by Jim Turner.

COUGAR FOOTBALL CAMP

The Glenwood Springs Middle School football program will host its Cougar Football Camp, Tuesday, August 14 through Thursday, August 16.

The camp will run from 6-7:30 p.m. each night at the Glenwood Springs Middle School. The camp is open to 7th and 8th graders, and the cost of the camp is $20.

DOG DAY 5K RUN/WALK

The annual C.A.R.E. Dog Day 5k Run/Walk will take place at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, August 18th. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., with the race starting at 10 a.m.. The course will be an out and back trek, starting at the park's band shell and running south along the scenic Rio Grande Trail.

Cost to preregister is $25 by going to coloradoanimalrescue.org. Race day registration is $30 with the first 100 registered guaranteed a race t-shirt. The race is a benefit for the Colorado Animal Rescue