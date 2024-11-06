Local Students Experience Cultural Heritage at Aspen Music Festival Mariachi Workshop

Two local Rifle Middle School students, Mia Alvarez and Dylan Quintana, spent their summer break in a unique way—by diving into the rich world of mariachi music at the Aspen Music Festival and School Mariachi Workshop. The workshop opened the door to a vibrant musical tradition, combining their love for music with a deeper connection to their cultural roots.

For Mia, mariachi music is personal.

“It’s one of my grandpa’s dreams for me to be a mariachi,” she shared.

Her grandfather, who has played mariachi since he was 13, passed down not only his love for the music but also his trumpet, which Mia proudly played during the workshop. Although she partly attended to honor her grandfather, Mia found herself enjoying the challenge.

“Mariachi music is harder,” she explained. “It’s faster, with higher notes and more of them, especially for advanced players.”

Dylan, also a trumpet player, joined the workshop through Mia’s encouragement. Although initially unfamiliar with the genre, he found the experience to be both challenging and rewarding.

“I’ve always wanted to try something new,” he said. “I didn’t have much going on over the summer, so I thought, why not?”

The three-day workshop, which culminated in a public performance, offered more than technical musical training. Both students had the opportunity to learn about the cultural history of mariachi and its deep roots in Mexican tradition.

“Mariachi started in Mexico and evolved from there,” Dylan noted.

For him, connecting with the music allowed him to feel closer to his heritage. “I am from Mexico so it really felt important to connect to that part of me.”

Mia echoed this sentiment, sharing how the students were taught by professional mariachi musicians who emphasized the cultural significance of the songs they played. One such song, “La Paloma,” holds a special place in mariachi tradition, often played at funerals or as a farewell.

“It’s like saying goodbye,” Mia explained, recalling the emotional weight of the song.

Despite some initial nerves and some awkwardness in meeting fellow musicians, the students found the experience rewarding. The final concert, where they performed in front of hundreds of people in Aspen’s beautiful amphitheater, was a highlight.

“Playing in front of so many people in such a nice setting was fun,” Dylan said.

The mariachi camp was not only an enriching cultural experience for Mia and Dylan but also a chance for them to expand their musical skills.

“There were so many instruments,” Mia said. “We don’t really have string instruments here at Rifle Middle School, but there, we saw violins, guitars, and even vihuelas.”

The students returned from the Aspen Music Festival and School with newfound knowledge and enthusiasm, eager to continue their musical journeys. Both students hope to keep mariachi music alive in their own community and inspire others to explore this rich cultural tradition.