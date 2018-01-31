3 Republican candidates file for Garfield Clerk & Recorder

Three Republican women have filed affidavits to run for Garfield County Clerk and Recorder, aiming to challenge incumbent Jean Alberico, a Democrat, in the November election this year.

According to documents filed with the Colorado Secretary of State, Charlotte Squires of Rifle, Lynette Lacerda of Glenwood Springs, and Bonnie McLean of Carbondale have all filed affidavits to run for the open seat. All three are running as Republicans.

Alberico said she has not made an official announcement yet but is planning on running again. Alberico first ran for and won election to the seat in 2006 and will soon finish her third, four-year term with the county. She has run unopposed in the previous two elections.

McLean, a Carbondale resident, said she is running because she thinks she can add a lot of value to the position. She hopes to see more accountability and wants to work on improving the website and streamlining public records.

Squires, a Rifle resident, said she wants to bring better customer service to the department and hopes to help modernize it. She wants to help the department become more paperless.

Lacerda could not be reached for comment Wednesday on her reasons for running.

One issue that's likely to come up in the race is accountability in the office following three criminal cases involving former employees who were convicted of embezzling large amounts of money from the office. After the first two cases, Alberico brought in an accounting consultant to help tighten internal controls. Through that process, a third case was uncovered.

The Clerk & Recorder's Office is responsible for voter registration, the conducting of all primary, general, and November coordinated elections, motor vehicle titling and registration, real estate and other recordings, marriage licenses, birth and death records, liquor licenses and recording the proceedings of the Board of County Commissioners, according to the county website.

In addition to Clerk and Recorder, the District 1 Garfield County Commissioner seat held by Republican Tom Jankovsky and that of Sheriff Lou Vallario are up for election this year, as are the offices of treasurer, assessor, surveyor and coroner.

No other candidates for county offices have made official announcements, as yet.

The party nomination process begins with county precinct caucuses for Republicans, Democrats and minor parties on March 6. The county party assemblies, where nominations will be decided, are slated for March 17.

A complete guide featuring all the information needed for candidates seeking elected office in Garfield County can be found on the county website at http://www.garfield-county.com/clerk-recorder/.

Garfield County elected officials all serve four-year terms, and there are no term limits for any county offices.

There are three ways to have your name on the ballot, depending on party affiliation. These options include assembly nomination, petition, or write-in process.

For all county offices, candidates must be 18 years or older, a registered elector and resident of the county, and a U.S. citizen. Unaffiliated candidates must get on the ballot through the petition process.