5-year-old visitor dies Sunday after being hit by SUV in downtown Aspen

Aspen Police taped off the area around the intersection of South Galena Street and East Hyman Avenue after a pedestrian-vehicle accident took place Sunday afternoon.

Maddie Vincent/The Aspen Times

A 5-year-old girl visiting Aspen died Sunday as a result of her injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South Galena Street and East Hyman Avenue, Aspen Police confirmed.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, Assistant Chief Bill Linn said in a news release that a 2018 GMC Acadia registered in the Aspen area had turned left from Galena Street onto Hyman Avenue when it struck the young girl.

She was pronounced dead at Aspen Valley Hospital at 1 p.m. The girl’s name and hometown will be released by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office, which was still investigating her death Sunday evening.

Linn said in the release that the driver was not taken into custody and Colorado State Patrol is assisting with the accident investigation, which is ongoing.

“We ask the community to respect the privacy of the grieving family,” the news release states. “We are broken-hearted for all involved and ask everyone in our community to hold each other close in this challenging time.”

The fatal accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Police had taped off the area around the scene by 12:50 p.m., where the white GMC Acadia was parked in the intersection adjacent to Ute Mountaineer and Marcus.

Officers were taking photos beneath the vehicle and some appeared visibly shaken up.

Linn said Aspen Police do not anticipate releasing any further information about the accident Sunday evening but may release more as investigation continues.

Witnesses who observed the fatal accident are requested to call the Aspen Police Department at 970-920-5400.

The news release also encouraged people in need of support to seek assistance at many of the area providers listed at aspenstrong.org, including Mind Springs Health at 970-920-5555 and the Hope Center at 970-925-5858.