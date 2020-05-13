50-year-old man from Silt ID’ed as victim in Monday crash along I-70

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a two-vehicle wreck along Interstate 70 Monday.

Huba Topai, 50, was a resident of Silt and died at the scene of the accident according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

Neither excessive speed or alcohol were suspected to have played a role in Monday’s fatal accident.

“The cause of death is being investigated as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death is being investigated as an accident,” stated Robert Glassmire, Garfield County coroner, in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Donate



An autopsy was scheduled for May 13 according to the release.

Monday’s crash occurred at mile marker 108, just east of the New Castle exit, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Cutler said Topai was traveling westbound along I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle — a Saab 900 Turbo.

“There was heavy rain at the time with standing water on the roadway,” Cutler said.

Topai’s vehicle traveled across the median and into I-70’s eastbound lanes of traffic where it was struck by a Chevy Spark.

According to Cutler, Topai was wearing a seatbelt and was the Saab’s only occupant.

The driver of the Chevy Spark, a 34-year-old female, was also traveling alone and wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Cutler said the 34-year-old female driver sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.

mabennett@postindependent.com