811 utility alert tour comes to Glenwood

State Sens. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, and Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, bring their bipartisan 811 Awareness Tour to Glenwood Springs for a town hall meeting from 8-10 a.m. today at the Glenwood Community Center.

The one-call 811 system is available to excavators so that they can pinpoint utility line locations before digging.

The two Western Slope lawmakers have been using a series of town hall events to educate Coloradans about the importance of the 811 System and talk about plans for reforming the system.

A fourth and final town hall takes place in Grand Junction this afternoon.