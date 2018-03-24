8th Street intersection closures in effect

Night work continues on the west 8th Street intersection from Colorado Avenue to Grand Avenue. Motorists are advised to take it slow and follow signage.

Beginning at 6 p.m. tonight, Eighth Street from Cooper Avenue to Grand will be closed for signal and utility work related to the Grand Avenue Bridge Project, according to a news release.

This is a 24/7 closure. Work will continue each day with possible night work for approximately two weeks. During this period, pedestrians will be routed to the west crossing between the north and south sides of Eighth Street.

These closures are for GAB crews to access the areas for trenching activities, signal work and hardscaping. Motorists heading south are advised to continue to Ninth Street to access Colorado or Cooper Avenue. Heavy machinery and construction noise will be in the area for the duration of this work. Business and pedestrian access will remain open.