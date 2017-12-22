A community Christmas Eve could become new tradition

Carbondale/Basalt Methodist Churches — It’s a Wonderful Life: Revisit themes from this beloved holiday movie classic to deepen your celebration of Christ’s birth. Special music, carols and traditional candlelight services.

Saint Barnabas Episcopal — 7 p.m., Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church, 546 Hyland Park Drive, Glenwood Springs. A celebration of the Holy Eucharist Rite 2 with choir and music. All are welcome. http://www.saintbarnabasglenwood.com , 970-945-6423.

Glenwood Methodist Church — 6 and 8 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Avenue, Glenwood Springs, both with candle light and open Communion. First service will be conducted by the church youth group. The later traditional service features ‘Stories of Christmas.’

Good Shepherd Lutheran — 4 and 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs. The 4 p.m. service is family focused and child friendly. The 6 p.m. service is the classic Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 970-945-6848

One of Glenwood Springs' newer churches has decided to give a special Christmas Eve gift to the community that has helped it grow its congregation the past two years.

Crossroads Church invites the community to attend its Christmas Eve with Crossroads celebration at 5 p.m. Sunday, in the Devereux Ballroom at the historic Hotel Colorado.

"We started meeting two years ago in the Bluebird Cafe and other venues, and now use the community room at the library," Crossroads Pastor Tim O'Keefe said. "Some weeks we pack out that room, so we thought for Christmas Eve we would go big and invite the community.

"We're viewing it as a way to give the community a gift, and give people who don't have a regular church home a place to come and celebrate," he said.

The evening will feature a seven-person live band, led by local musician and Crossroads worship leader Jerry Alcorta, playing favorite Christmas songs and a few new renditions.

"We have also planned some creative ways to tell the story of Christ's birth and speak about its relevance in today's culture," O'Keefe said. "So much about Christmas can get lost in the hustle and bustle this time of year. If you don't have a place for Christmas Eve, come celebrate with us in a fun, heartfelt way."

This is the first time Crossroads has hosted an larger community event. O'Keefe said the hope is for the Christmas Eve service to become a new annual tradition.