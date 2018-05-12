 A Dandy Day for moms and kids alike | PostIndependent.com

The 20th Dandelion Day took place in Carbondale on Saturday. The annual spring celebration marks the start of the growing season, with a plant sale and informational booths about all things sustainable. Moms, of course, were busy doing what moms do on the day before their big day of recognition.