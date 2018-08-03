A family a-Fair

You can say it started early for Emma Cordova, 9, of Rifle, when her grandfather Randy Murr of Silt gave her a cow as a gift to breed and raise her own show cattle.

Her grandfather wanted to instill the same values he taught his daughter Danielle Cordova, Emma's mother, who also participated in 4-H in her youth, raising and showing market animals for 10 years at the Garfield County Fair.

"It's a very rewarding deal for kids," Murr said. "I really enjoyed it when I was a kid."

Flash forward to Friday at the Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle, Emma, is waiting patiently for the rain to stop with her market producer steer, Randall, an Angus cross.

Emma named him after Randall the lizard from the Pixar movie Monsters Inc., "He was kind of a pain in the butt when he was a baby calf, and reminded me of that character," Emma said.

Randall is the offspring of the breeding cow her grandfather gave her, and at 1,385 pounds Randall isn't a small calf anymore.

There are four beef classes, breeding, cow calf pair, market class and market producer. Emma is in the market producer class, since she raised her Randall.

First up Friday was showmanship, where the young men and women are judged on their fitting and showing abilities. Being her first year, Emma has time before she will enter the ring, as three classes of senior showmen and two classes of intermediate go through showmanship judging Friday morning in Rifle.

Acting like she has been in the situation before, Emma spends the down time acting like she is walking a balance beam as Randall relaxes in his fitting chute. Meanwhile Danielle is pacing back-and-forth making sure everything is ready.

"I'm nervous, it's different being a parent," Danielle said, "she's going to do great."

Emma watches closely, studying the other competitors as they make their way to the ring. When asked what she was doing Emma responded, "Just thinking what I can do out there better then anyone else."

The Garfield County Fair continues today with a full slate of events at the fairgrounds, including the parade at 10 a.m., the livestock sale at 1 p.m. and the demolition derby at 7 p.m. For a full schedule, go to http://www.garfieldcountyfair.com.