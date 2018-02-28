A look at the land around South Canyon hot springs
February 28, 2018
An aerial view of the South Canyon Creek valley west of Glenwood Springs, where the city-owned hot springs property and landfill are located. A proposal to lease the hot springs site and other property in the area by Iron Mountain Hot Springs owners for a potential development study is on the Glenwood City Council agenda Thursday night.
Trending In: Local
- Garfield County sheriff offers conciliatory tone on improving school safety
- Doctor’s Tip: Almost all heart attacks can be prevented — why aren’t they?
- Two-week spring break will be mandatory for Aspen Skiing Co. workers
- The top-flight locals behind Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport
- Wiping down the wing street
Trending Sitewide
- NBA agent Dan Fegan killed when his SUV was hit by bus on Highway 82 near Aspen
- Passengers injured Sunday in fatal crash on Highway 82 remain hospitalized
- A sweet farewell: Grand Avenue Sweets owner closes shop
- Garfield County sheriff offers conciliatory tone on improving school safety
- Daring young man on the flying trapeze