Adventure photographers to show off work
November 17, 2017
Noted Colorado nature landscape photographer John Fielder will partner with Vail-based ski-mountaineer and CMC adjunct science faculty member Jon Kedrowski when they host "Explore Colorado's World of White on Skis with Two Adventure Photographers," a free multimedia presentation this month in downtown Glenwood Springs.
The event is part of Fielder's and Kedrowski's current book tour that features Fielder's new book, "A Colorado Winter," and Kedrowski's newly released "Classic Colorado Ski Descents."
Accompanied by a musical backdrop, both authors will share stories of their combined 60 years spent in the state's outdoors.
Fielder's book focuses on 80 of his winter photographic images, from his home in Summit County to backcountry ski routes. Named a Colorado Mountain Club guidebook, Kedrowski's new book showcases 300 of the state's backcountry ski descents.
"Explore Colorado's World of White on Skis with Two Adventure Photographers" slideshow, book sale and signing will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave. above the Glenwood Springs Library.
The evening starts with a welcome reception, with the doors opening at 5:45 p.m.; the program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Recommended Stories For You
Book sales and signings will take place before and after the presentation. Hot chocolate and coffee will be served.
For more information, contact Jon Kedrowski at 970-306-8111 or http://www.jonkedrowski.com, or go to http://www.johnfielder.com/events/.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Bridge officials to tweak flow at Sixth and Laurel roundabout
- Glenwood Springs may scrap for-sale affordable housing requirement
- Big wins — prep sports help cope with real life
- Local Woodbridge office to close, Colorado securities division claims violations
- Immigrant woman clings to hope in Carbondale sanctuary
Trending Sitewide
- U.S. fraud investigation targets Woodbridge, big property holder in Roaring Fork Valley
- Shapiro brings parties, politics and big dollars
- Bobby Layman: What I’ve learned from a life-altering ski injury
- Bridge officials to tweak flow at Sixth and Laurel roundabout
- 5 states claimed violations against Woodbridge