Adventure photographers to show off work

Noted Colorado nature landscape photographer John Fielder will partner with Vail-based ski-mountaineer and CMC adjunct science faculty member Jon Kedrowski when they host "Explore Colorado's World of White on Skis with Two Adventure Photographers," a free multimedia presentation this month in downtown Glenwood Springs.

The event is part of Fielder's and Kedrowski's current book tour that features Fielder's new book, "A Colorado Winter," and Kedrowski's newly released "Classic Colorado Ski Descents."

Accompanied by a musical backdrop, both authors will share stories of their combined 60 years spent in the state's outdoors.

Fielder's book focuses on 80 of his winter photographic images, from his home in Summit County to backcountry ski routes. Named a Colorado Mountain Club guidebook, Kedrowski's new book showcases 300 of the state's backcountry ski descents.

"Explore Colorado's World of White on Skis with Two Adventure Photographers" slideshow, book sale and signing will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave. above the Glenwood Springs Library.

The evening starts with a welcome reception, with the doors opening at 5:45 p.m.; the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Book sales and signings will take place before and after the presentation. Hot chocolate and coffee will be served.

For more information, contact Jon Kedrowski at 970-306-8111 or http://www.jonkedrowski.com, or go to http://www.johnfielder.com/events/.