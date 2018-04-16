Air Quality Control Commission taking comments in Rifle today
April 16, 2018
Colorado's Air Quality Control Commission will be in Rifle today taking public comment on a proposal to extend recently adopted air quality protection rules for the energy industry across the state.
The AQCC will be deciding whether recently adopted Front Range requirements that oil and gas companies test equipment and facilities more frequently for methane leaks should apply on the Western Slope and elsewhere in Colorado.
The rule in question was adopted in November 2017 for nine counties in the Denver metro area and along the northern Front Range, where ozone levels have been out of compliance with standards set by the Clean Air Act.
Today's public hearing will take place from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Garfield County Sheriff's Office – Rifle Annex, 106 County Road 333-A (across from the Rifle Garfield County Airport). Participants will be asked to preregister if they wish to speak.
