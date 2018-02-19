 All about Alice | PostIndependent.com

All about Alice

At the Feb. 6 New Castle Town Council meeting, Mayor Art Riddile presented to Greg McKennis a proclamation honoring his daughter, Alice McKennis, for her selection for the U.S. Ski Team at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. Her aunt and uncle, Shirley and Eric Williams, were also in attendance, as were the Garfield County commissioners.