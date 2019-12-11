Alleged burglars make clean break from El Jebel Laundry Mat

The release of this photo from a surveillance camera led to 'many' tips to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday about the duo. The man and woman were arrested at a lumber yard.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/courtesy photo

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man and woman suspected of breaking into the El Jebel Laundry Mat early Monday.

Images of the suspects were captured on surveillance video. The man and woman broke into a soap vending machine at about 3:30 a.m. and stole cash and coins. They are wanted on possible charges of felony burglary, trespassing and criminal mischief.

The man had a tall, heavy build and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a bandana with a red design covering his face, dark rim glasses, a blue shirt under his hoodie and blue jeans.

The woman appears to be around 5 foot, 4 inches tall with a thin build. She has shoulder-length dark hair and was wearing dark rim glasses, a red-and-white hoodie, a dark-colored bandana around her neck and blue jeans. The surveillance camera picked up better images of her than the man.

Anyone with possible information about these suspects or the crime is urged to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit tips online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637). If the tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, the person could earn up to a $1,500 reward from the Crime Stoppers.