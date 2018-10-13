Amendment X: Deleting the definition of industrial hemp
October 13, 2018
When Colorado voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2012 with Amendment 64, they also created a constitutional definition for "industrial hemp." This election cycle, Amendment X looks to remove that definition.
The Colorado Constitution defines industrial hemp as "the plant of the genus cannabis and any part of such plant, whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed three-tenths percent on a dry weight basis."
According to the Colorado Blue Book, the definition of industrial hemp in federal law sets the same limit for THC concentration.
Amendment X proposes to delete that definition and instead define industrial hemp with the definition used in federal law or state statute. The amendment would allow Colorado to maintain compliance with federal regulations in the event that federal laws change.
Current federal law classifies all varieties of cannabis, including industrial hemp, as controlled substances.
Being the only state with a definition of industrial hemp in its constitution, Amendment X would allow Colorado's hemp industry to remain competitive, according to proponents of the measure.
Those against the amendment, however, suggest deletion of the definition would deviate from the voter's original intent when they approved the legalization of marijuana.
Passage of Amendment X, according to the Colorado Blue Book, will have no impact on revenue or expenditures for any state or local government agencies.
