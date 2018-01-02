Announcing Rep. Rankin’s new intern

Two years ago, as a Rifle High School junior, I was an intern for Rep. Bob Rankin (House District 57). My internship introduced me to state government and gave me the confidence to seek an aide position at the state Capitol.

I recently became Rep. Rankin's legislative aide. My 2016 internship gave me a taste of what state government is like, and when I committed to CU Boulder I decided that I wanted to explore the field further. Now, I'm learning about state government firsthand and also receiving college credit. This position is helping me develop a deeper understanding of state government and the political process — a tremendous opportunity for an aspiring political reporter. I'm also responsible for managing this year's Intern in the Field program.

The Intern in the Field program offers high school juniors the opportunity to keep Rep. Rankin informed about events and issues happening in House District 57. In order to keep Rep. Rankin informed, interns are asked to attend town functions, such as city council meetings. Attending these different events help interns learn more about their local government and how it connects to state government. They are also required to visit the Capitol during the legislative session.

The selected 2018 intern, Gabriella Jimenez, attends Glenwood Springs High School, where she is taking AP courses in government and U.S. history. She has been chosen as Rep. Rankin's intern this year due to her interest in the program and her self-advocacy. Gabriella's experience with advanced placement (AP) government will help her as she begins her internship.

Gabriella plans to attend Colorado Mesa University and study U.S. history and political science. "I hope to get my master's in both by the time I'm 25. My end goal is to one day be able and educated enough to run for an office and make a difference in the world," wrote Gabriella.

Congratulations to Gabriella Jimenez.

Recommended Stories For You

Makenna Sturgeon, a graduate of Rifle High School, served as an intern for Rep. Rankin's Intern in the Field program. She currently attends University of Colorado at Boulder where she is majoring in political science and journalism. Recently she has been selected as Rep. Rankin's legislative aide and receives college credit for her experience.